The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Comment

OUR SAY: Loss of loved horseman a tragic story, one shared by far too many

By Editorial
January 7 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Harrison's untimely death at 28 shows why supporting research into asthma is so crucial.
Will Harrison's untimely death at 28 shows why supporting research into asthma is so crucial.

A big kid happiest in the saddle, equally so with family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.