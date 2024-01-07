OUR SAY: Loss of loved horseman a tragic story, one shared by far too many

A big kid happiest in the saddle, equally so with family.
Larger-than-life fitted Will Harrison with such a neat, perfect fit, as aligned to his nature as the dreams and bagful of goals.
For this horseman from Burrumbuttock way, always a cowboy, there was no other way.
Passion and skill and hard work, all of those; traits that combined in a design all the more unique because of his love for riding, for his horses and for the people in his life.
It's a story that his family tells with the heartache that comes with no longer having this judicious and sweet partner, brother, son by their side.
At 28, he was gone. Just days ago. Taken by asthma, a disease so often seen by those who do not suffer its hold as a tame kind of thing.
But the Harrison family - always wary of course of how crucial it is to be forever managing the condition, one shared by Will's mother and sister - now knows with an acute sadness the devastation it can inflict.
It didn't matter that Will was a strong, fit kind of fellow. It didn't matter that he didn't keep his asthma at some vague distance from his daily life.
He certainly had the smarts of all persuasions that prevented disconnection or a blind apathy.
He knew his illness, what it could do, how quickly things could change; though - as can be taken as almost a given in those bountiful, soaring years of youth and early adulthood - it didn't stop him.
But being imbued with that kind of spirit was not a panacea for avoiding losing everything through losing his life.
This young man, loved as a "beautiful boy", boisterously loud in an enveloping, kind and loving, adventurous way, suffered an attack.
And he died.
Will's life was as unique and perfectly, yet imperfectly, crafted as the next. But the reach of asthma is not. Its relentless taking of lives is as strong as ever before.
For families and friends and loved ones, such deaths dispense a tragic loss, where vivid, melancholy memories - as if they were still here, in the next room, across the paddock - tread water trying to keep up with the grief or keep it at bay.
Just a month before he was struck, the family of Corowa teenager Savanna Symonds shared their loss.
It was three years since the 14-year-old's equally sudden death, not anticipated even if always feared, and their grief remains strong.
But like the Harrisons, their memories allow them to keep coming up for air.
But again, as the Harrison family has implored with a devastating reminder, asthma kills.
It takes away so many, and often they are young. The numbers are rising, averaging around 420 deaths a year across Australia in the past six just gone.
That heartache suffered by many families reminds us of why there needs to a better way found, through supporting fundraising or adding weight to the lobbying of government for more cash for research.
Filling his life with so much, from his ever-happy vantage point of a saddle, offers Will's family consolation.
It won't though go anywhere near filling the gap left behind.
