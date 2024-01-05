Jailed fraudster up to her ears in others' licences and identity documents

A magistrate has surmised that a serial fraudster operating in Albury "obviously" must have had a "very bad record" given her time in jail before sentencing.
He heard that Melbourne woman Talia Jade Van-Rysewyk spent several months in custody before her matters were finalised.
Magistrate Tony Murray was then told in police facts and a criminal record submitted by the prosecution that Van-Rysewyk had a long history.
Police arrested her over unrelated matters after she got out of a car at the North Albury APCO service station on May 18, 2023, about 5.30pm.
She was inside the service station shop when told she would be searched.
Police then recovered a driver's licence in another woman's name, but it had been altered to include Van-Rysewyk's photo.
She also had 13 cut-out photocopies of credit cards in the other woman's name, along with further identification documents including driver's licences.
It was part of a continuing pattern that included Van-Rysewyk using forged identification to hire the Volkswagen T-Roc she had driven to the APCO and her driving, on another occasion, a car stolen in Victoria that had stolen plates affixed.
He found there was no option but to jail the 33-year-old, from the outer Melbourne suburb of Pakenham.
With time served, Van-Rysewyk was released from jail - from where she appeared, via a video link to court - on parole the day after her sentencing, just in time for Christmas.
She was handed an aggregate term of 10 months in jail with a non-parole period of three. The sentence was backdated to September 22.
Van-Rysewyk pleaded guilty to several charge sequences.
These included seven counts of dishonestly obtain a financial advantage by deception, receive property stolen outside NSW, two charges of a second offence of never licensed person drive vehicle on road, drive vehicle with illicit drug present in blood, dangerous driving, possession of equipment for administering prohibited drugs and possess identify information to commit an indictable offence.
Police told the court that Van-Rysewyk had "an extensive criminal history" in both NSW and Victoria for "offences of a similar nature".
That was after she ran down a cyclist on the Princess Highway north of Wollongong on January 5, 2014.
Her victim, Brendan Braid, 58, was flung from his bike and suffered serious injuries, including multiple fractures.
Van-Rysewyk fled the scene, leaving Mr Braid on the side of the road. She later concocted stories about the damage to her car.
One set of her most recent, Albury charges - including receiving property stolen outside of NSW, stolen goods in custody and the drug-driving matter - was laid in the wake of a phone call made by an off-duty police officer.
That led to Albury police carrying out surveillance on a grey Honda Civic parked outside Harvey Norman in East Albury on March 11.
Van-Rysewyk, who had a passenger, drove off just before 12.30pm, heading east on Borella Road.
Police pulled over the car and asked for her licence, but she couldn't produce one.
Instead, she pulled out a receipt of sale for the car on which her details were recorded.
Checks then revealed she had been unlicensed since October 24, 2016.
Police discovered that the car's vehicle identification number did not match the registration plates, and that the car was stolen from Victoria on February 3, 2023.
They contacted the previous owner, who said RACV had paid her $14,000 under her insurance policy.
Van-Rysewyk claimed she bought the car from a woman about a month before for $5000, a low price she said was low due to crash damage.
Mr Murray also disqualified Van-Rysewyk from holding a licence for three months and convicted and fined her $1400.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.