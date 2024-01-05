Sexual violence survivors offered practical tools to aid healing process

North East survivors of family and sexual violence have been given the opportunity to embark on a recovery program aimed at "empowering" them.
Funded by the Kyamba Foundation, whose goal is to help rural and regional organisations, and individuals, develop their potential, the workshops will be held in Wodonga and Wangaratta.
Intake and therapeutic services manager Lucy Lee said the centre was "delighted" to extend a warm welcome to those who had experienced family and/or sexual violence to join the free workshops.
"This program is designed to address various aspects of survivors' well being, offering practical tools, emotional support, and a sense of community throughout the healing process," she said.
The foundation's involvement will mean topics considered crucial to survivors' empowerment will be offered.
These include:
"Recovery after leaving an abusive relationship or experiencing violence is a lengthy process, and education is a powerful tool to help victim survivors create a brighter future for themselves," Ms Lee said.
"Our workshops aim to build a supportive community where survivors can find comfort, encouragement, and essential tools to help rebuild their lives."
The Wellbeing Workshop Series will be held in Wangaratta from mid-February and in Wodonga from early May this year.
People can attend one or all sessions, depending on their preferences and needs.
To register for our wellbeing workshops, go to events.humanitix.com/wellbeing-workshops.
