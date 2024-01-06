YOUR SAY: For Warner, the truth about sandpaper has been a rough road

"I (Jesus) came into the world, that I should bear witness unto the truth...What is truth? (Pontius Pilate)" John 18:38.
So according to one news article this week, David Warner is on a mission from God, supposedly supported by Christian churches and priests from all around the world, and has, like so many before him in similar situations, (incorrectly) paraphrased Jesus from John 8:31-32 (the cosmic gospel)!
I'm led to believe that Christian forgiveness and individual redemption is supposedly open to all, but is hedged by concepts such as individual responsibility, accountability and true remorse. Sadly, issues Davey apparently has problems with - just ask Cameron Bancroft (and possibly Mitch Johnson for that matter)!
Moving forward on biblical references, Dave Warner would do good to consider Jesus from Matthew 18:6.
"If anyone causes one of these (young) ones ... to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea."
Moreover, the road to redemption exists and is albeit a narrow one, and the truth may set you free, but surely being honest about what the truth is (especially to oneself) should be Warner's first step forward along that road.
Nevertheless, outside of the divine, biblical references and accessing the truth, David Warner should just stick to what he does best, play cricket, and we shalt all forgive, and applaud him!
With all the focus on the environment and nature, fireworks should be a relic of past times.
The cost alone should prompt new ideas for festive times.
It is time for laser light shows that tell a story and are linked with music.
The Bluey character projected would have been loved by children and create a great memory of the night and be truly Australian.
Maybe a laser light show at Uluru and shown around the world would be a great Australian display on New Year's Eve instead of the harbour bridge being Australia's image to the world.
The location could be a place for a national day celebration for all in this great land!
Regarding the Iraq war records, finally a prime minister with the morals and courage to bring out the truth about Australia's involvement in a illegal and inhumane destruction of a sovereign nation that was of no threat to us.
I may even vote Labor one day?
Dear former dry heat of Albury and surrounds,
Where hath thoust gone?
Please show yourself at once and banish this 'monsoonal madness' humidity that we are being forced to endure.
The endless cascade of body sweat is most unpleasant ... "I'm melting, I'm melting"!
We seem to now have the address of Albury, Queensland.
Forever yours, dry heat,
