The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: For Warner, the truth about sandpaper has been a rough road

By Letters to the Editor
January 7 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian opener David Warner will retire from Test cricket after the current match in Sydney against Pakistan. He also announced his retirement from one-day international cricket this week. File picture
Australian opener David Warner will retire from Test cricket after the current match in Sydney against Pakistan. He also announced his retirement from one-day international cricket this week. File picture

Veteran cricketer should stick to what he does best, and we will all forgive and applaud him

For Davey Warner, the truth about sandpaper has been a rough road indeed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.