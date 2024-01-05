These Albury restaurateurs loved Din Dins so much they snapped it up

THE owners of Level One Wine Bar will open their second Albury restaurant next week when they take over popular Asian fusion eatery Din Dins.
Mark and Deb Davis had been on the lookout for a second venue for about 18 months.
They sealed the deal in December within days and will re-open to the public on Wednesday, January 10.
"We often came to Din Dins for lunch and we loved the vibe," Mr Davis said.
"The idea is to keep it funky and casual with a great vibe and build on what Ben (Blomeley) started."
Later they opened Level One Cellars at the bottom end of Dean Street.
Inspired by Melbourne food icons Chin Chin and Supernormal, Mr Davis said they would retain the most popular dishes on the Din Dins' menu - such as chicken karaage, fried cauliflower and pork belly bao - and put their own stamp on it.
He said they had nine chefs working across both venues under executive chef Mathew King.
Tristan Day would be head chef at Level One while James Allen would head up Din Dins.
"We have a good crew and three apprentice chefs have just qualified," he said.
"We'll have enough work for them across two venues and we're taking on two more apprentices."
The Din Dins floor staff and front of house team are staying on.
She said the newly-renovated Panda Room adjoining Din Dins - which seated 80 patrons - allowed them to do that.
"We are very excited!" she said.
Having established Australian Wine Agencies in 2001, Mr Davis said they represented 40 wineries Australia-wide and imported wines too.
They would expand the wine offering at Din Dins and keep the cocktails and beer selection.
Ms Davis said they had retained a tight team of staff during the past four years.
"We're just like family," Ms Davis said.
"We use our tip money to take the team out for a day or to dinner sharing the love around; we've been to Aida, La Maison, The River Deck Cafe, Bright Brewery, All Saints Estate among many others."
Din Dins will operate Wednesday to Saturday for lunch and dinner and Tuesdays for dinner only.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.