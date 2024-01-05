Dabbling in different drinks before driving lands man a 12-month ban

Jayden Stone's decision to mix more than a few drinks during a night-out in Albury with a mate has ended with him losing his licence for a year.
The Yarrawonga man reckoned he had knocked over about seven different alcoholic concoctions after police quizzed him soon after his arrest.
Stone came under the attention of the law from the moment he and his friend walked out of the Beer Deluxe hotel in Albury on August 17, 2023, about 12.45am.
Police kept watching as he and the mate got into a white Toyota Hilux.
And Stone did himself no favours when he ran a red light as he drove north on Kiewa Street.
Pulled over in Englehardt Street, Stone promptly failed a preliminary breath test.
A breath analysis done at the Albury police station revealed a reading of 0.160, or more than three times the legal limit.
Stone earlier told police he'd had "a few drinks" at the pub, and estimated he had downed "seven various types of alcohol" since 7pm.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin also convicted and sentenced Stone, 22, to a nine-month community corrections order.
As a Victorian resident, Stone was granted an exemption on the usual requirement to have an interlock device fitted to his car on the completion of his 12-month licence disqualification.
In another case before the court, the sentencing of an Albury sex worker who randomly threatened a man and his partner with a hockey stick after knocking on their front door has been delayed.
Leah Jade Demery, 45, was to have her case finalised in early December.
However, this has been put over to January 16, with the court ordering an updated sentence assessment report from NSW Community Corrections.
Demery remains in custody, bail refused.
