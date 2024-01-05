The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Dabbling in different drinks before driving lands man a 12-month ban

By Albury Court
January 5 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yarrawonga motorist Jayden Stone has lost his licence in Albury Local Court for high-range drink-driving.
Yarrawonga motorist Jayden Stone has lost his licence in Albury Local Court for high-range drink-driving.

Jayden Stone's decision to mix more than a few drinks during a night-out in Albury with a mate has ended with him losing his licence for a year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.