Roaming house cats still raising hackles of disgruntled nature lovers

A 24-hour cat curfew introduced two months ago is largely being ignored, with many moggies still roaming at night, Beechworth residents say.
Many say the Indigo Shire curfew, that won't be enforced until May, "can't come fast enough".
More than 170 people took to a Beechworth social media page complaining that cats were still savaging native birds and other native wildlife.
Beechworth retiree Maureen Cooper, who has five pets - four cats and a dog - said she was looking forward to the day the cat curfew was enforced by the council.
Mrs Cooper, who has built a cat cage in her backyard connected to the main dwelling with an overhead tunnel, said she knew people were still letting their cats out to roam.
"In my front yard I've got one of those motion sensor security lights and it's always coming on in the middle of the night," Mrs Cooper said.
"But I'll look out there and there's no one there, no wind blowing branches or anything - but there'll be a cat with a collar sitting in my garden - it happens all the time."
Mrs Cooper said she knew the council offered help to trap nuisance cats but said the devices were mostly not effective.
"It's good the council are providing that service but they (traps) often don't work," she said. "Cats are very wary. When I had my nature refuge up north, I had problems with cats coming in and killing birds.
"We set up those traps on the property and we found we were catching the little bush hens, or I'd catch little bandicoots. We could just let them go again, no problem, but we weren't successfully catching the problem cats."
Mrs Cooper said when The Border Mail reported her inventive method to allow her cats to enjoy outdoor time while keeping them from roaming, she had a lot of interest from other residents.
"I have had quite a few people come and ask to look at the cage in my back yard so this tells me people are interested in finding ways to keep their cats happy without having them roam," she said.
"But, in my experience, since the cat curfew was announced a couple of months ago, not much has changed - perhaps this will be different when they start enforcing it.
"You don't need to do something like mine, you can get your local builder to put something together for much cheaper than my outlay - you just need some mesh.
"There are a lot of options that they can have. There are ones that you can put underneath an overhang at the back, which are just made of mesh."
Beechworth man Lawrence John said he was fed up with cats entering his property and leaving a heartbreaking mess of bird carcasses behind.
"We used to enjoy numerous native birds on our property, including a pair of bronzewing pigeons," he posted. "In recent weeks ... a cat has decimated the bird population and left the dead bodies in various places but mostly inside my shed.
"This includes the two bronzewings ... if it enters our property again it will be dealt with (i.e. handed to the ranger)."
Indigo Shire mayor Sophie Price said submissions to the proposal for a cat curfew and mandatory desexing had been overwhelmingly supportive of both measures.
"The cat curfew is not being enforced yet, there's a six-month 'soft' approach, but so far it's been pretty well received," she said. "People on that Facebook page, people who are seeing cats attack native birds, are obviously eagerly awaiting for something clear and hard and fast to be enforced.
"If you have a problem with a cat entering your property you can ring the council and get a cat trap, we don't have that many of them, but they are always out on loan.
"When you ring, the ranger can provide a trap and and help you set it up to catch a nuisance cat."
Ms Price said she believed most people wanted to be responsible cat owners.
"All it does is ask for people to be responsible pet owners and make sure their animals are confined to their property boundary," she said.
"The report presented to council is not bad in terms of being pretty clear with the feedback."
Community consultation for the proposed curfew and mandatory desexing of cats upon registration received more than 900 survey responses. The curfew was unanimously approved by Indigo Shire Council on October 31.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.