The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Roaming house cats still raising hackles of disgruntled nature lovers

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
January 8 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cats in Beechworth are still roaming with some residents convinced they will keep doing so until the curfew is enforced in May. Picture by Andrew Cooke
Cats in Beechworth are still roaming with some residents convinced they will keep doing so until the curfew is enforced in May. Picture by Andrew Cooke

A 24-hour cat curfew introduced two months ago is largely being ignored, with many moggies still roaming at night, Beechworth residents say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.