Fire strikes twice: Neighbour puts car blaze out with an Esky full of water

A car in the driveway of a house that was set alight three weeks ago was set on fire in Wodonga last night.
Police responded to a car fire at 43 Hereford Street, Wodonga, at 1.48am on Friday, January 5.
Acting Detective Sergeant Justin Foots said a neighbour extinguished the flames using an Esky full of water before police and fire crews arrived at the scene.
"However, there was already some temporary fencing up around the car and the house, and somebody has gone there overnight, accessed the property through the temporary fencing, and has set fire to the car.
"But we're treating them as separate investigations."
The incident, where one man was hospitalised, is currently being investigated for arson.
"We don't believe anybody's living there at the moment, and we're making further inquiries in regard to that," he said.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Wodonga Police or Crime Stoppers.
