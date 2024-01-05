'Super effort': Public prevents disaster, detaching caravan from burning car

Members of the public have saved a small car fire from turning into an inferno, detaching a caravan from the vehicle and pushing it up hill into a nearby carpark.
On Friday, January 5, fire crews responded to a car fire on Young Street near the Astor Hotel in Albury about 11.30am.
Before fire crews arrived on the scene, members of the public following a car towing a caravan saw that it was on fire.
They then pulled over, disconnected the caravan, and pushed it into Aldi's carpark.
"I just don't understand how they managed to push a caravan uphill," a member of Albury Central Station said.
"It was a super effort."
