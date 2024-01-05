The Border Mail
'Super effort': Public prevents disaster, detaching caravan from burning car

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated January 5 2024 - 2:26pm, first published 2:20pm
Public saves caravan from burning vehicle near the Astor Hotel in Albury. Picture supplied
Members of the public have saved a small car fire from turning into an inferno, detaching a caravan from the vehicle and pushing it up hill into a nearby carpark.

