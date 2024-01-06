Wineries' mixed outlook on upcoming harvest, as anticipation brews

Bursts of hot, humid weather and heavy downpours of rain are putting the region's wineries under extra pressure for the upcoming harvest.
Winemaker Chris Pfeiffer from Wahgunyah's Pfeiffer Wines said the season "all went pear-shaped" from Christmas.
"The wet weather and humidity is our big enemy in terms of mildew," he said.
Mr Pfeiffer said a "little bit" of mildew had been found, and had been quickly tackled.
"But if we can't start with nice grapes, it's pretty hard to make outstanding wine," he said.
Mr Pfeiffer said the beauty of drier weather was it produced a low disease loading.
"From my perspective, particularly, it means you don't have to spray as much, which is great," he said.
"When conditions are favourable for infections, you act rather than just do it on a regular routine cycle."
Mr Pfeiffer said the reality was many vineyards already had adequate water to irrigate vines if needed.
"The rain is more bothersome than the hot weather, much more," he said.
"Normally what happens if you have a dry spell and then you get a big surge of water, a big surge of rainfall, the grapes just will absorb it and split.
Nevertheless, he wasn't "that worried about splitting" at this point in time.
"But that's what the milder conditions do, the ripening of the grapes don't occur so quickly," he said.
"There's two types of ripening in grapes. There's sugar ripening, and if you get a lot of heat, that bulbs And so your sugar goes up, and, of course, then the result in alcohol in the wine goes up.
"The other is physiological ripening, which is the development of flavour and colour and those things in the grape.
"And so if you have a cooler period, you still need the sun's heat for it all to go along; you're more likely to match that sugar and that physiological ripening."
Mr Pfeiffer said the disease factor would be the big issue, but "if we can keep the disease under control, we could be presented with grapes with good colour and good flavour."
Buller Wines' Michael Murtagh said that with a month away until harvest, it was "looking all right".
"The cool summer has been great. It'll be great for quality," he said.
"The high humidity means there's a higher disease risk. But at this stage, it hasn't caused any trouble at all."
Mr Murtagh said there was not enough sugar in the vines and that botrytis bunch rot, a type of fungus that attacked wine grapes, was where there could be a problem.
"It's only the early ripening varieties, like muscat and those sorts of moscato that could be a problem," he said
"But certainly with all our premium chardonnays and shiraz and cabernet, it's a little too early to tell."
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast rainfall totals in the Rutherglen area of anywhere between 8 and 35 millimitres for Sunday, January 7, and between 15 and 70 millimitres on Monday.
In terms of flavour, Mr Murtagh said white varieties were "a little thin" last year "and needed more time on the vine to get the flavour profile".
"But this year it will be a matter of managing the whites to make sure that we get them to flavour before we harvest, because quite often you can get them sugar, but you don't have flavour or ripeness," he said.
Mr Murtagh said what was needed was a bit of warmth to bring the grapes through.
"It's steady as she goes and we're all good," he said.
Mr Pfeiffer said as long as there wasn't any more rain weather coming down from the north "we're looking as though it's OK".
