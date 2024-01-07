Injured woman sent to hospital after crashing BMW into tree

A woman has been injured in a single vehicle crash at Glenroy on Sunday morning, January 7.
Residents forced the driver's door open minutes after the crash and helped the woman out of the badly damaged car after it crashed into a tree on Union Road.
Albury and Border Rescue Squad captain Paul Marshall said the woman had been taken by ambulance to Albury hospital.
"We got a call at 10.06am about the incident," Mr Marshall said. "It looks like she's left the cemetery end of Union Road, come around the corner at high speed and struck a tree.
"The car is a mess, all air bags were deployed, and we suspect the woman might have internal injuries.
"The residents were very helpful and we have since loaded the black BMW on to a tow truck.
"There's substantial damage to the car, the impact has actually ripped the front driver's wheel off, so she's hit the tree pretty hard."
Police, the VRA, ambulance and firies attended the scene.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.