Stay informed and be prepared: North East severe weather warning in place

A severe weather warning for large areas of the North East remains in place on Sunday, January 7.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued the advice warning for northern Victoria centres including Wodonga, Wangaratta Bright and Falls Creek.
The bureau advised of heavy, locally intense rainfall which may lead to flash flooding across this afternoon and into the night.
"Showers and thunderstorms will increase across Victoria during today as a low-pressure system develops across the north of the state," the bureau said on Sunday morning.
"Heavy to intense rainfall will develop in the warning area tonight as this low becomes slow-moving in a very moist environment.
"Six-hourly rainfall totals between 40 to 70 millimetres are likely.
"Locally intense rainfall which may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding is also possible during this period with six-hourly rainfall totals up to 100 millimetres.
The warning follows a wild week of storms in parts of the North East, with wind gusts of up to 100kmh recorded in Wangaratta on Tuesday, January 2.
On Wednesday, January 3, a storm front moved across North East Victoria, reaching Bright about 8pm.
The Victorian State Emergency Service has encouraged people to stay informed and be aware of potential hazards caused by the severe weather, including floodwater, mud, debris, damaged roads, fallen power lines, fallen trees and falling limbs and branches.
What you should do:
Be prepared for flash flooding.
Floodwater is dangerous - never enter floodwater.
Park your car undercover and away from trees.
Stay inside if conditions outside appear dangerous.
You should stay well away from trees, drains, low lying areas, creeks, canals, culverts and floodwater.
Contact family members and neighbours to ensure they are aware of the situation, if safe to do so.
When preparing your property, ensure you take appropriate safety precautions and do so well before the severe weather arrives.
If you are driving:
If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low lying areas and floodwater.
Be aware of road hazards such as mud, debris and damaged roads or bridges.
For road closure information, check the VicTraffic website, contact your local council or call VicRoads (13 11 70).
If you are camping:
Avoid camping under trees.
Stay away from low-lying areas.
Call triple zero (000) in a life threatening emergency. For severe weather related emergency assistance from the SES, phone 132 500.
