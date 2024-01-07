Bonza confirms its planes aren't affected by US grounding of some jetliners

Australia's newest airline Bonza has confirmed it is not affected by the immediate grounding of Boeing 737-9 Max jetliners.
The Federal Aviation Administration, the US airline regulator, ordered the grounding after a window and part of the fuselage of one aircraft blew out during an Alaska Airlines flight. The pilots made an emergency landing and no one was seriously hurt.
"Bonza doesn't operate any of the 737 MAX-9 aircraft that have been temporarily grounded for inspection," a Bonza spokesperson said on Sunday, January 7.
"We have received assurance from Boeing that there is no impact to our fleet."
Bonza, which started flights to and from Albury and the Sunshine Coast in April, flies the 737-8 Max.
The airline has proven popular with Border travellers, with chief executive Tim Jordan proclaiming the Albury route as "one of Bonza's best-performing so far".
A route to and from the Gold Coast began in November but there have been some last-minute cancellations since then that have frustrated passengers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.