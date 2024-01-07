The Border Mail
Bonza confirms its planes aren't affected by US grounding of some jetliners

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated January 7 2024 - 2:06pm, first published 1:30pm
Bonza aeroplanes have been a familiar sight at Albury Airport since the airline's inaugural flight to the Border in April. They are not the same aircraft as that currently grounded by the US airline regulator. Picture by Mark Jesser
Australia's newest airline Bonza has confirmed it is not affected by the immediate grounding of Boeing 737-9 Max jetliners.

