A century of service: Captain Church reflects on a legacy forged in flames

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
January 7 2024 - 3:00pm
Bonegilla Fire Brigade held a ceremony to celebrate their 100th anniversary. For the Church family - Phoebe, Bailey, Rachel, Tim, Brian (Bonegilla fire brigade captain) and Janet, firefighting is a family tradition. Picture by Tara Trewhella
In his 46 years with the Bonegilla Fire Brigade, one blaze remains at the forefront of captain Brian Church's memory.

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

