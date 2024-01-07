A century of service: Captain Church reflects on a legacy forged in flames

In his 46 years with the Bonegilla Fire Brigade, one blaze remains at the forefront of captain Brian Church's memory.
Frantically trying to extinguish the inferno, Mr Church's truck fell into a hole in the paddock, lifting its back wheels off the ground.
"The engine stopped, and the fire went straight over the top of us," he said.
"You think about your family in those situations.
After about six minutes, the truck roared to life, allowing them to maneuver through 50 metres of flames.
"So we went back, filled up the water, and in the end, we managed to save the house," Mr Church said.
Speaking at a celebration marking the centenary of the Bonegilla Fire Brigade, held at the station on Sunday, January 7, Mr Church reflected on the station's humble beginnings and the journey to where it is now.
"To be able to be here as captain for this celebration means an awful lot to me," he said.
"And I can't thank all the people who made this day possible enough."
The third-generation firefighter, whose son and two grandchildren are now in the brigade, said the job was much harder when he started in 1978.
"There was a little brick building which only had room for the old Austin fire truck and a furphy tank," Mr Church said.
"Back then, we used knapsacks, beaters and rakes to put the fires out.
"Today, we have hoses we can run all the way down the hill, whereas the old trucks only had short hoses.
"So, it was hard work, but you didn't think about that then; all you thought about was 'how do we put this fire out?'."
At the end of Sunday's ceremony, Mr Church unveiled the original Austin fire truck, which the brigade had from 1958 to 1983.
Mr Church bought the truck and restored it late last year.
"Nobody has seen it since it left here in 1983," he said.
"I think a lot of the people here today that were on the truck will have tears in their eyes when they see it drive back in today."
Among the 160 attendees was CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan, who expressed pride in Bonegilla's century-long commitment to community safety.
"They are a focal point of the community, a place to gather in both good times and bad.
"And it's heartening to see this brigade, after a century, still going strong."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.