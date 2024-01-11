Grave 'robbers': Family heartbroken after heirlooms disappear from plot

A family who decorated their parents' gravesite with a teddy bear, stone frog and a wooden frame were devastated when they visited the site to find their items missing.
But it turned out the "grave robbers" were administrators of the Beechworth Cemetery Trust who Leon Schreiber said ripped up artificial turf on the grave and confiscated the items last September.
He said the trust told them the memorabilia items were "potentially dangerous" and that the turf "stopped the earth breathing". But when the family approached the trust to retrieve the items, many of the heirlooms - including the teddy bear - were missing.
Mr Schreiber said he and his siblings were distressed when they visited the site on Christmas Day to find other graves near his parents' plot decorated with similar "dangerous" items had not been touched by the officials.
"When mum passed, dad made a wooden frame to go around the grave and we put some artificial grass on there and just a little teddy bear, a stone frog and bits and pieces," Mr Schreiber said.
"It's been like that for over eight years and that was all OK until September when they decided to rip it all up at their own discretion and kept what they thought was sentimental, which did not include the frame or the teddy bear.
"They threw it all out, but who are they to decide what is of sentimental value?"
Mr Schreiber said the trust told his family a sign had been erected on the cemetery fence warning that items would be removed.
"When we collected the bag of goods from the trust, my sister and I went through it, there was no teddy bear which was pretty heartbreaking for her - it had a strong connection with Mum," he said.
"And the wooden frame that Dad built built for Mum's grave and then eventually his grave was also discarded. We were going to keep that for a memorial at home but obviously they decided it wasn't sentimental."
He said the trust told him the fake grass had to be removed because "the ground couldn't breathe" and the other items were potentially dangerous.
"When we visited the grave over Christmas, we saw other graves that have got sleepers around them, and they've got wood chips, ceramic pots, river stones and so on," he said.
"All those things are can be projectiles and be dangerous, but for some reason, we're not allowed to have a stuffed teddy bear.
"We all go there on Christmas Day to visit and now all we've got is the grave with dirt on it.
"The annoying thing is they took it upon themselves to rip our grave apart and all these other graves that have been there just as long that with river stones haven't been ripped apart with everything taken off."
The Beechworth Cemetery Trust referred The Border Mail to its website when asked why the decorations were removed.
Its website states: "For reasons of occupational health and safety and risk management, a flowers, vases, ornaments and breakable items policy has been adopted by the Trust. For further information, please contact the Cemetery Trust."
In an email to Mr Schreiber, the trust said: "There was an illegal wooden construction around the grave with artificial turf which did not allow the earth to breathe. These items were removed.
"Other removed items have been stored as the Trust considered these to be precious and are available for your family to collect."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.