Fourth-placed Raiders secure another crucial win against Tallangatta

Wodonga Raiders took another giant stride towards securing a finals berth after a convincing victory over Tallangatta in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday.
The Raiders won the toss at Birallee Park and elected to bat and were able to post a competitive total of 10/174 with the final wicket falling in the 49th over.
Jack Stewart (30) and skipper Tom Powell (33) were the pick of the batsmen with Stewart hitting five boundaries.
Wodonga Raiders coach Stewart Pearce said he wasn't sure if 174 runs would be enough against the powerful Tallangatta batting line-up who were desperate for a win to remain in finals contention.
"It was hard to know if 174 runs would be enough because Tallangatta have got a lot of stars in their batting line-up," Pearce said.
"So we knew they had some quality batsmen but we just focussed on batting the full 50 overs and posting a competitive score.
"We are starting to get towards where we want to be with our batting but it is still a bit of a work in progress.
"But I was certainly wary of Tallangatta chasing down the runs required."
The run chase started in disastrous fashion after Sri Lankan import Dhanuska Chanaka Ranaweera claimed two wickets with his first three balls for the Raiders.
Tallangatta opener Shoab Shaikh only lasted two balls before being caught and bowled by Ranaweera.
John Oswell was then dismissed for a golden duck after being trapped lbw with Ranaweera on a hat-trick which he was denied after Callum Brown survived his fourth ball.
But Ranaweera was still able to rip through the top order after he also claimed the wickets of Brown (10) and Nathan Thomas for a duck.
Ranaweera claimed man of the match honours after finishing with 4/25 from his eight overs which included three ducks.
"Ranaweera was able to get out Shoab and John Oswell with his first three balls," Pearce said.
"We had some plans we had in place on how we wanted to go about it against those two batsmen but we didn't have to worry about it after three balls.
"Ranaweera is a class bowler and he certainly proved that on the weekend.
"He always takes some important wickets for us and is enjoying another outstanding season."
Tallangatta never really recovered after it slumped to 4/21 and were eventually all out for 125 in the 43rd over.
Teenager Cooper Gratton made his A-grade debut for the Raiders and was able to contribute with the ball taking 2/30 from his nine overs.
Pearce said Gratton had earned his senior debut after some strong performances in B-grade before the Christmas break.
"Cooper is only 16 and he's been bowling really well in B-grade and has been progressing," he said.
"We thought it was a really good opportunity for him to come into the side and have a crack and he bowled really well and the boys got around him and really supported him.
"No doubt Cooper is going to be a real asset for the club in the future."
The Raiders have emerged as one of the biggest surprise packets of the season to sit fourth after 12 rounds and eight rounds remaining.
Pearce said it was crucial to keep building some momentum with a win against Tallangatta after claiming the prized scalps of North Albury and Lavington before the Christmas break.
"We had a bit of a hiccup against East Albury in the final round before the break but we had a good month before that," Pearce said.
"So it was important to get another win against Tallangatta and keep our season on track."
