From scrap to showpiece: Building vintage cars and bicycles from discarded junk

For Peter Whitbourn, the scrap metal yard is not a mountain of forgotten relics, but a treasure trove of endless possibilities.
An old sprinkler could be transformed into a hub for a bicycle wheel; a broken lawnmower handle a windscreen frame.
From this discarded 'trash', Mr Whitbourn, a Glenroy resident, built a 1915 Ford Model T and a penny farthing from scratch.
Alongside fellow restorer Graeme Castle, he will reveal the tricks of the trade at a Restoration Challenge event, hosted by Albury Presbyterian Churches on Saturday, January 13.
"Since I was quite young, I was interested in mechanical things," Mr Whitbourn said.
"Dad never had any tools because he couldn't afford anything, but I always loved repairing and fixing things up.
"With a little tenon saw, a hacksaw and a small clamp, I'd make things like letter holders, and I suppose it just progressed from there."
"I thought, if I ever wanted to build one, that's what I want - it will be white," he said.
"But I never, ever imagined that I'd be able to finish it."
As luck would have it, Mr Whitbourn stumbled across a 1915 Model T chassis a few years later.
"It came out of a creek below a pigsty up the other side of Tallangatta," he said.
"I had nothing else besides some old rusted mudguards, but I got to work."
From Gimpy in Queensland to Adelaide in South Australia, Mr Whitbourn searched for parts. When he couldn't find them, he got creative.
"You have to improvise," he said.
"The windscreen frame is made out of an old Victa lawnmower, for example."
"I started building it at the start of 2009, and I thought it shouldn't be too much work - I was wrong," he said.
"After a while trying to find a rim for the front tyre, I went to this second-hand shop in Wangaratta that doesn't exist anymore.
"And hanging from the ceiling is this bent, buckled-looking thing, which looked like it had been run over by a tractor.
"I bought it, went home and thought, where do I go from here?"
Foraging through scrap metal yards and rubbish tips, Mr Whitbourn hunted for parts.
He made the wheel hub out of bronze gears from an old piece of machinery and an irrigation sprinkler, the spokes out of welding rods and the back wheel came from a broken tricycle.
The rest of the bike he made from miscellaneous scrap metal and steel pipes.
"You don't have drawings or anything to go by," Mr Whitbourn said.
"You have to figure it out, through trial and error, as you go along."
Mr Whitbourn finished the penny farthing in February 2010, "just in time to get over to the penny farthing championships in Tasmania".
For the Restoration Challenge this Saturday, Mr Whitbourn is encouraging people to bring along items that need restoring to get tips on where to begin.
The event will be held at the Albury Presbyterian Churches building carpark in Lavington from 5pm to 8pm.
