The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Hoppers get the job done against the reigning premier

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated January 7 2024 - 5:38pm, first published 4:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Albury players celebrate a wicket against Lavington on Saturday. Picture by Tara Trewhella
North Albury players celebrate a wicket against Lavington on Saturday. Picture by Tara Trewhella

North Albury made light work of its clash with Lavington in its Cricket Albury Wodonga provincial clash on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.