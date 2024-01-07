Hoppers get the job done against the reigning premier

North Albury made light work of its clash with Lavington in its Cricket Albury Wodonga provincial clash on Saturday.
The Panthers notched a crucial win against the Hoppers in the final round before the Christmas break to help get its season back on track.
But the reigning premier proved no match for the same opponent on the weekend after the Hoppers won the toss and elected to send the home side into bat first.
It proved to be a smart decision by Hoppers skipper Ben Fulford as the Panthers top-order collapsed to be 4/23.
Tyler Roberson was out for a duck while Sam O'Connor (1) and Sam Hargreave (2) were also dismissed cheaply.
Nathan Brown was also out without troubling the scorers.
The disappointing Panthers were all out for 111 in the 29th over with Blake Elliott (3/27) and Jake Burge (3/23) combining for six wickets.
It was the Panthers' second lowest tally for the season after being bundled out for 30 against Albury in early December.
The Hoppers lost their fair share of wickets during the run chase but hit the winning runs in the 25th over after the loss of six wickets.
Openers Ash Borella and Tim Hartshorn both made 20 runs while Fulford top-scored with 31 not out.
Fulford said both sides were missing key players and it was a satisfying win after losing to Lavington in the final round before the Christmas break.
"It was a satisfying win because Lavington is a quality outfit but was a bit understrength, a bit like ourselves," Fulford said.
"So it was a good win in the end.
"They were missing their opening batsman and Sammy Harris and we were missing Cal Langlands who is a top-order batsman.
"So it probably wasn't the best viewing but it was a good win regardless."
Fulford revealed he decided to send the opposition in with the Lavington pitch having plenty of grass cover.
"The deck was fairly green at Lavington so it was a good toss to win and have a bowl," he said.
"They got over us in that last round before the Christmas break when they played really well.
"I thought batting-wise we were not as complete as we needed to be on the weekend but bowling-wise it was a lot better.
"I was a little bit disappointed that we ended up six wickets down and the top four probably should have got it done."
The Hoppers now sit third on the ladder with Lavington in sixth spot but by no means a certainty to play finals and defend last year's premiership.
"I think we will start to see a few things level out as we get to the backend of the season," Fulford said.
"I think most people are surprised to see Corowa and Raiders as high up on the ladder as they are and it will be interesting to see if they can maintain their form."
In other matches, the previously winless Wodonga sprung the upset of the season so far after claiming the prized scalp of second-placed Corowa.
Wodonga batted first and were bowled out for 139 with Jack Gilbee top-scoring with 57.
Corowa was then all bowled out for 74 in easily its worst performance of the season.
New City was also able to spring an upset against East Albury while Albury easily accounted for Baranduda.
Ladder leaders Belvoir were too strong for St Patrick's who slipped to ninth on the ladder.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.