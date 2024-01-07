Police warn not to approach man, ute as woman airlifted from house fire

A woman has been flown to a Sydney hospital with severe burns after a house fire in the Hilltops region.
Police are appealing for information to help locate a man they believe is travelling in a 4WD.
Emergency services were called to a home on Bribbaree Road at Bribbaree shortly after 12pm on Sunday, January 7, following reports of a fire.
A spokesperson for NSW RFS said emergency services remained on scene, where one person was being treated by paramedics, into the afternoon.
"The house was fully involved by fire and we have two trucks on scene," the spokesperson said.
Police are appealing for assistance from the public as an investigation is under way into what they believe to be a domestic violence-related assault.
Upon arrival, officers attached to The Hume Police District found a 65-year-old woman at the home who was suffering from severe burns.
She was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition.
A teenager - believed to be the daughter of the woman - also sustained minor burns, the RFS spokesperson said. She was taken to Young Health Service for further treatment.
Police have issued a description of a man they believe can assist with inquiries.
The man is aged 42, described as being of Caucasian appearance, of a large build, 180 centimetres, unshaven with short shaved dark hair.
He is believed to be driving a grey Hilux dual-cab ute with black rims, NSW registration AHP 02A, who may be heading towards Young.
Members of the public are urged not to approach the man or vehicle but if sighted to call triple zero (000) immediately.
The single-storey, three-bedroom house is located next to a spray business, the RFS spokesperson said.
Investigations are ongoing.
