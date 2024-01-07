Saints lure a familiar face back to McNamara Reserve after an extended break

Myrtleford has been buoyed by the return of prolific ball winner Matt Munro after spending time overseas.
Saints coach Craig Millar wasted no time in signing Munro who will reside in Albury after previously travelling from Melbourne to play at McNamara Reserve.
Munro originally joined the Saints from Werribee in 2021 after more than 70 matches with the VFL club.
He also played in rival club Albury's 2014 flag victory over Lavington.
Millar said Munro's return is a massive boost to the Saints' hopes of climbing the ladder after finishing on the bottom with a 1-15 record last season.
"Signing Matt is a huge boost," Millar said.
"We have been in discussions with him for some time because we knew he was moving back.
"Thankfully Matt made it fairly clear early on in discussions that he was keen to play at Myrtleford again.
"He's living in Albury so will be able to train with us on a full-time basis as well.
"Matt's basically been living overseas for the past 16-months."
Munro quickly established himself as one of the Saints' best players after joining the club from Werribee.
He finished fifth in the 2021 Morris medal behind Wangaratta star Callum Moore.
Millar said Munro should prove to be a huge asset for not only his playing ability but also his leadership with the Saints set to field one of the youngest line-ups in the competition.
"Matt boasts VFL experience and is an outstanding leader," Millar said.
"He is very popular amongst the playing group and it's not only what he does on the field but also what he does off the ground that is why he is so highly regarded.
"He will be a huge addition because we have got a young squad and to be able to add an experienced player like Matt is exactly what we needed."
Millar revealed Munro was highly-motivated to have a huge impact on his return after not playing for almost two years.
"I sat down with Matt a couple of weeks ago because he hasn't been back home all that long," he said.
"He was like a kid in a lolly shop and can't wait to get back into it and it's like he has a new found lease on life and passion for the game again after spending some time away.
"So his motivation levels are sky-high which was music to my ears.
"He works really hard out on the ground and that was a recruiting priority to get guys that can run and use the ball well.
"So he will be a welcome addition to the group."
The Saints are set to resume pre-season training on January 15 after completing a six week block before Christmas.
They host North Albury for their season opener on Easter Sunday followed by clashes against Wodonga, Yarrawonga and Lavington.
