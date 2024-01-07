Murder charge laid as woman dies after Hilltops house fire

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was badly burnt in a house fire before being airlifted to a Sydney hospital where she later died.
Emergency services were called to a home on Bribbaree Road, Bribbaree, on Sunday, January 7, at about 12pm following reports a woman had been injured in a house fire.
Police said upon arrival a 65-year-old woman was found suffering severe burns.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the woman had sustained severe burns to her upper torso.
She was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition.
At around 3am on Monday, January 8, police were informed the woman had died in hospital.
A teenager was also injured in the fire, according to NSW Ambulance, and was taken to Young Health Service with minor burns.
A crime scene was established and with the assistance of the State Crime Command, detectives attached to The Hume Police District commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Following inquiries and an appeal for information, a 42-year-old man was arrested at Parkes Police Station.
The man was charged with murder (DV), causing wounding/grievous bodily harm to a person with the intent to murder (DV), damaging property by fire/explosion greater than $15,000 (DV), and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV).
He was refused bail to appear before Parkes Local Court on Monday, January 8.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.