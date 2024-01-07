The Border Mail
Murder charge laid as woman dies after Hilltops house fire

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
January 8 2024 - 9:00am
Police have arrested and charged a 42-year-old man with murder. File picture
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was badly burnt in a house fire before being airlifted to a Sydney hospital where she later died.

