E-scooters 'silent and dangerous menace' for disabled, says advocate

What has become a common sight in Albury - e-scooters dumped on footpaths - is also a menace for people with disabilities, Thurgoona physiotherapist Daniel Searle says.
Mr Searle said visually impaired people like himself, those in wheelchairs and others with mobility issues were constantly having their access obstructed, and risked being seriously injured by the "silent menace".
He questioned why people were allowed to hire Beam e-scooters to ride in public places when it is illegal to do the same with privately owned e-scooters.
"The biggest problem I've had so far is the dumping of scooters just being left on footpaths, they are big barriers when they are dumped on their side," Mr Searle said.
"They take up the entire footpath and present a massive trip hazard. I obviously don't know they are there and I can no longer walk on the footpath anticipating that I should have a clear and safe line of travel.
"It's all well and good to say there are designated parking zones and people will do the right thing but that doesn't seem to be happening in my experience.
"And equally to say that they're not to be used on footpaths - in my experience, they can be quite scary because they do move relatively fast but don't make a lot of noise.
"I don't hear them coming, the dog doesn't hear them coming so you can't anticipate them."
Mr Searle, who uses a cane and his guide dog, Frodo, to help him navigate, said it wasn't just discarded e-scooters that presented a problem for people with disabilities.
"It's not just the ones dumped on the footpath, the people using them often just stop which also makes for a major obstacle that wouldn't normally be there for me," he said.
"Most of the time when I go out I'm with someone and I guess I'm lucky being a dog user, the dog will help get me around them."
When asked what might be a solution to the problem, Mr Searle said: "Well, I hate to be this blunt, but get rid of them.
"If they're safe to use, then why aren't they commercially available to have private users ride them around public areas?
"So either they're safe to use, or, if they're not safe to use, then why are people allowed to hire them?
"If they were privately owned, people would take them back to their house and would not just dump them randomly.
"I'm all for the idea of reducing the use of cars, but I would be doing that by making sure you have better infrastructure, like shared bike paths, and more public transport, things like that."
Albury Council said e-scooters during the 12-month trial are not permitted on footpaths, will be limited to 10kmh on shared paths and 20kmh on bike lanes or roads, and that geofencing technology ensures they are parked in appropriate parking areas.
"We are aware that there is a small number of e-scooters that are not being parked properly and we are working with the trial operator, Beam, and other members of the local working group to address the issue," City Projects spokesman Andrew Lawson said.
"Beam's system enables the company to see where each scooter is at any point in time, so it is ultimately their responsibility to monitor and respond to issues around usage, safety and parking.
"Private e-scooters are currently illegal in NSW, as legislated by the NSW state government. This trial has been designed by Transport for NSW to help inform future government decisions on potentially legalising the use of e-scooters in the state."
Beam referred questions about the legality of riding its e-scooters compared with privately owned e-scooters to the NSW Transport Department.
The NSW Transport Department has been contacted by The Border Mail.
