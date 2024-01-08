Jailed mum praised for turning life around, getting childcare job

A woman has been congratulated for turning her life around after being released from jail.
Shae Maree Kirchen faced the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Monday, January 8, for offences committed in 2022.
Her Mazda had been involved in a crash after travelling at a fast rate of speed on Silva Drive in Wodonga in early 2022.
The driver fled the scene, and a Wodonga highway patrol member contacted Kirchen after the crash.
She said the car had been sold on Facebook a few days earlier.
Despite further checks on April 15 of that year, Kitchen couldn't say who was driving despite police making a legal demand for her to do so.
A silver Holden Commodore Kirchen owned was also involved in a police chase in Shepparton on July 18 of that year.
The vehicle travelled on the wrong side of the road and its lights were turned off.
It was later found by police crashed on the side of a road after hitting a barrier.
Police again served a notice demanding details of the driver, but Kirchen failed to give the information.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy said it wasn't alleged Kirchen was driving during the incidents, just that she failed to give police the details.
The court heard Kirchen was jailed on other matters later in 2022, and had gotten her life back on track.
Mr Clancy said she had proven a lot of people wrong.
Magistrate Ian Watkins, who had jailed Kirchen, said he was one of those people.
"Me included," he said.
"You did prove me wrong.
"I didn't expect you to turn your life around as much as you have."
The court heard she now worked as a cleaner and cook at a Wodonga childcare centre.
Mr Watkins said she could be "very proud" of the fact she had found work and changed her ways.
He imposed a $500 fine.
