It all came down to the last over in entertaining T20 exhibition match

The first ever T20 exhibition match between Riverina and Cricket Albury-Wodonga International XI was tipped to be a thriller, and it didn't disappoint.
It all came down to the final over at Urana Road Oval on Sunday, as Riverina held on to pip the international side by eight runs.
Nic Whitelaw was crowned man of the match after posting 74 not out off 55 balls to contribute to the victors' total of 165.
He received the honour from Riverina legend Warren Smith, who is the only Riverina representative coach to claim victory at the NSW country championships over 20 years ago.
"To have him (Warren) there was unreal, he spoke to the Riverina players before the game," Ball said.
"It was a cracking game.
"Being so close and putting the boys under pressure, it was as good of competition we could have had leading into Sydney, that's for sure.
"It definitely entertained the crowd that was there."
Riverina captain Ben Mitchell took three wickets for 24, while teammate Ryan Brown followed suit with three for 28.
Oliver Hald led the way with the bat for the CAW International representative with 40 runs off 26 balls, while Pat Harrington closely followed with 36 runs.
Rain caused minor delays throughout the first innings, but play was able to proceed as an estimated crowd of 400 watched on.
"It was like a footy game, everyone was around the ground in their cars," Ball said.
It's hoped to be just the first of many T20 exhibition matches of its kind.
"I'm hoping to turn it into a charity event and get a few sponsors on board and make it an annual event," Ball said.
