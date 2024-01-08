Ice find leads to man spending a weekend in North East police cells

A man with 40 pages of criminal priors has spent a weekend in custody after being found with ice while on bail.
Christopher Majors had been due to face Wangaratta court on January 29, and was on three counts of bail.
Wangaratta police saw him walking north on Higgins Street on Saturday.
They searched him during the January 6 incident amid concerns he may have had drugs on him.
Their concerns were well founded, with 0.33 grams of ice found in a zip lock bag in his pocket.
Majors admitted the substance was amphetamine, and said he had found it.
The Wangaratta court on Monday, January 8, heard Majors had 40 pages of priors on his criminal record.
He appeared in court from the cells at the Wangaratta police station, and received a $300 fine, after which magistrate Ian Watkins said he was free to go.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.