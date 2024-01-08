Demister drama sends vehicle off Murray Valley Highway at Tallangatta

Two people have avoided serious injury after their vehicle ran off the side of a highway near Tallangatta.
Emergency workers were called about 2.30pm on Sunday, January 7, after the Volvo left the road.
The vehicle had been travelling west on the Murray Valley Highway.
A demister was switched on in a bid to clear a partially fogged windscreen, but it caused the glass to completely fog over.
The driver, a 78-year-old Carboor man, was unable to see and braked.
The vehicle travelled onto the wrong side of the road and slid down a two metre embankment, and became wedged between two rocks.
The driver was able to remove himself and his 74-year-old wife was helped from the car by emergency workers.
The driver had minor cuts and grazes and his wife was unhurt.
The Volvo had to be towed from the scene.
Sergeant Tim Mooney said it was fortunate there were no oncoming cars, particularly given the time of year.
"The occupants of the vehicle were very lucky that there was no oncoming traffic at this particular moment as the situation could have been very different," he said.
'The Murray Valley Highway was really busy today as holiday makers were making their way home after the Christmas and New Year holiday period"
