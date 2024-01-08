The Border Mail
Demister drama sends vehicle off Murray Valley Highway at Tallangatta

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated January 8 2024 - 2:08pm, first published 1:50pm
The Carboor couple's silver Volvo went onto the wrong side of the road and down an embankment at Tallangatta on Sunday. Picture supplied
Two people have avoided serious injury after their vehicle ran off the side of a highway near Tallangatta.

