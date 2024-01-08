Darcy's blazing the trail as he makes the most of netball opportunities

There's a saying that's often thrown around in the Lockhart household - "you only live once, so make the most of it."
Young Darcy Lockhart has always approached sport with that in mind.
The 13-year-old was recently selected in the Victorian Men's and Mixed Netball Association 17-under state program training and development squad.
Darcy often found himself at Kelly Park every week with his sister, Neve, and finally decided to give the game a go halfway through the 2022 season.
The skilled centre and goal attack instantly took a liking to the sport and was selected in Wodonga's representative team after playing just eight games, learning the rules as he went along.
He's now one of the youngest players in the 17-under state development squad, in what was his first time playing against other boys.
"It was a lot faster," he said.
Darcy not only plays netball, but also football and cricket, often juggling multiple sports on the same day throughout the season.
"He would play football at Barny at 9am and then play netball here (at Kelly Park) at 10:15am," Darcy's mum Rhonda said.
"It was a bit of a sprint some days, he'd play in his footy shorts.
"He'd be straight off the footy field and straight onto the netball court."
Darcy has dreams of one day becoming a dual Olympic athlete and has aspirations to play for the Australian men's netball team, the Kelpies.
With the national titles scheduled for the Gold Coast in March, there's the possibility Darcy could be called upon from the Victorian state squad to help out another state.
While he still enjoys playing with the girls, he will evaluate what his next steps are, with the cut off for boys playing representative netball in girls teams capped at 13.
Rhonda, who is also Netball Wodonga's president, recently helped organise a twilight mixed competition, which saw around 15 boys enter the under-11s grade.
Darcy has been blazing the trail.
"They can't be what they can't see," Rhonda said.
"The boys that have been coming and watching their sisters play are seeing that they can play too.
"It's really good seeing boys out of their comfort zone and trying new things."
