Cops call for safety on the roads as more rain forecast in North East

Police have issued a wet weather warning for motorists amid predictions of coming rainy days in the North East.
Rain is forecast in the Border region on Tuesday, January 9, and from Friday to Tuesday next week.
Flood warnings are in place in the North East.
Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir urged motorists to monitor conditions and avoid driving through flood water.
"We're asking all motorists to please heed the warnings from emergency services - avoid travelling on flood-affected roads, and never attempt to drive through flood waters, it could be the last thing you ever do," he said.
"All emergency services are working hard to respond to this latest weather event, but we don't want to be diverting resources to rescue people that have ignored the warnings.
"We also need all motorists to take extra care on the roads, as the weather can cause potential hazards such as debris and damage to roads.
"These may take some time to be attended to, so please be cautious.
"All motorists can play their part to stay safe on the roads in wet weather by slowing down, using headlights and maintaining a safe braking distance."
Minor flooding and issues with fallen trees have also occurred in recent days.
