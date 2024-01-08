Former junior returns to home club in late off-season recruiting bonus

CDHBU has lured former junior Jimmy Hanrahan back to the club in a further boost to its midfield stocks.
Hanrahan last played thirds for the merged identity in 2016 but returns to his home club after winning two best and fairests at Rutherglen and gaining valuable O&M experience with Corowa-Rutherglen.
Power coach Kyle Docherty revealed Hanrahan had last season off after he moved up north for employment reasons but is highly motivated to have an impact after 12-months on the sidelines.
"I've been working on trying to sign Jimmy for a while who is a local lad who is returning to the club after having last season off," Docherty said.
"Jimmy moved up to north Queensland last year to work with a few of his mates who were at Rutherglen and Osborne.
"When he came home he wasn't too sure what he was going to do this year footy-wise but we caught up before Christmas and basically Jimmy turned out to be a fairly easy recruit to sign.
"He was always keen to come back to Coreen at some point because it's his home club and he only lives down the road."
Hanrahan made his senior debut for Corowa-Rutherglen as a teenager in 2017 and also had a stint playing in Cairns before joining Rutherglen in 2021.
He spent two seasons with the Cats where the classy midfielder won the club's best and fairest in both years.
"Obviously Jimmy boasts his fair share of talent, winning a best and fairest twice," Docherty said.
"Only decent players win best and fairests but I will admit that I haven't seen Jimmy play previously.
"But from the reports I'm hearing from the group, Jimmy is exactly the sort of player that we need.
"A ball magnet midfielder who is quite silky who can do the in and under work as well as get the footy on the outside.
"I've got no doubt Jimmy will prove to be a huge asset to the side.
"We sort of pencilled him in early as a recruiting priority but it's funny the way it has worked out and Jimmy is one of the last recruits we have signed."
After lacking midfield depth last season, the Power look set to boast one of the best midfields in the competition this year after landing several prized signings over the off-season.
Darcy Melksham (Wangaratta), George Sandral (Billabong Crows) and Jordan Lavis all boast O&M experience and committed before Christmas.
Hanrahan, 23, said it was a tough decision not to return to Rutherglen but said working on the family farm close to the Coreen ground and being reunited with several cousins was too hard to ignore.
"It was hard, especially considering the previous relationship I had with Rutherglen and the friendships I had forged at the club," Hanrahan said.
"But I always had in the back of my mind that I wanted to return to my home club and it's a bit more practical with the family farm close to the ground.
"Now that I've made my decision, I'm looking forward to the challenge."
Hanrahan said having 12-months away from football had fuelled his passion to return a better player although he admitted he needed to fast track his fitness.
"I missed not playing football and switching club's, it's like having a fresh start," he said.
"Talking to a few of the boys, there is a genuine buzz around the club after making finals last year and now picking up quite a few recruits.
"Hearing that has really motivated me and I'm looking forward to the season and internally we feel we can challenge those good sides like Osborne, Holbrook and Howlong.
"Personally, I have a few cobwebs to blow out fitness-wise but I've started to do some extra running and I'm confident I should be able to regain my fitness fairly quickly.
"I like spending as much time as I can in the midfield so I need to be as fit as I can be."
