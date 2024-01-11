Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, January 13-14

Twin City's Shannons National Show N Shine runs in Albury after the Summer Nats every year in January. There will be trade stalls, entertainment and the best cars in the region on show. Car entry $15 (online) and $5 at the gate for spectators.There will be cars, bikes, big rigs and vintage vehicles on display vying for prizes. All entry fees and money raised will go directly to Country Hope and other local charities. For more information email twincitysnss@outlook.com.

