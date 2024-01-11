Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, January 13-14

ROLL UP
Ashton Entertainment, now in its eighth generation of circus performers, will present both Circus Spectacular, a show for all the family, and Infamous, a cabaret burlesque-style show for people over 18 years. Expect jaw-dropping stunts, speciality circus arts, live singing, burlesque and hilarious comedy. Circus Spectacular runs most days until Sunday, January 28, while Infamous is an 8pm show across three weekends from Friday, January 12, until Saturday, January 27. For tickets and more information visit Ticketek, Infamous and Ashton Entertainment on Facebook and infamous.net.au.
LISTEN UP
Dylan Forge is Mr Entertainment, which is a play on the name of Sammy Davis Jr's album Mr Entertainment, celebrates the tunes of Frank Sinatra, Michael Buble, Elvis Presley and Broadway. Supported by Celtic folk band, Inveran, Dylan Forge is Mr Entertainment will include uptempo classics and ballads, taking you back to a time of easy-listening and meaningful lyrics. The two-act show, which will include afternoon tea during the interval, runs from 2pm to 4.20pm. Tickets are $35 and available via dylanforge.com or on 0455 152 267.
DRIVE UP
Twin City's Shannons National Show N Shine, Albury Showgrounds, Sunday, January 14, 8am to 3pm
Twin City's Shannons National Show N Shine runs in Albury after the Summer Nats every year in January. There will be trade stalls, entertainment and the best cars in the region on show. Car entry $15 (online) and $5 at the gate for spectators.There will be cars, bikes, big rigs and vintage vehicles on display vying for prizes. All entry fees and money raised will go directly to Country Hope and other local charities. For more information email twincitysnss@outlook.com.
LAUGH UP
Laugh At The Devil Comedy Show, Thirsty Devil Brewery, 289 Townsend Street, South Albury, Saturday, January 13, doors open 7.30pm for an 8pm show
A fantastic roster of comedians is ready to kick off the New Year with a room full of comedy fans. Hilarious line-up includes David Cunneen, Big Russ Smith, Josh Liston and Jason Roche. Justin Little will host the night and keep the laughs flowing between acts.Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Get yours now at trybooking.com/CNVYY Event is 18-plus only. Drinks available from the bar. Show runs for 90 minutes including a short interval.
RACE UP
Summer Sunday Session Gin and Jazz, Wodonga Racecourse, Sunday, January 14, 11.30am
Sip on gin cocktails while being entertained by The Night Owls Jazz Band on a race day not to be missed. Highlights will be the Slingsby Gin cocktail pop-up bar, mega screen, fully licensed bars, undercover bookie ring and TAB facilities and onsite kiosk and woodfired pizza available under the Elm Trees. All kids receive a free Country Racing Victoria Kids Pack and can join activities run by Kelly Sports. Pre-book tickets online: tinyurl.com/SummerSundaySession
SHOW UP
Summer Vibes at Ringer Reef, Porepunkah, Saturday, January 13, 1pm to 4pm
Picnic and music in the vineyard at Ringer Reef is back! Relax and enjoy the views while sipping on a glass of wine and soaking up great local music. Benny Williams will be on deck this time. Book a table on the landing or picnic on the lawn and enjoy the afternoon.
TURN UP
January James & Co Jam Session, James & Co, Rutherglen, Saturday, January 13, 4pm to 7pm
Paddy Russell and Ken Hennessy are back! Let the fantastic duo rock your socks with their tunes, turning a cellar deck into a vibrant stage and dance floor. It's an unmissable afternoon filled with wine, good times and melodies. Get ready to sip and savour the magic. Free entry.
BUILD UP
The Great Lego Building Challenge finals, Wodonga Plaza, Saturday, January 13, 11.30am to 12.30pm and 12.30pm to 1.30pm
The Great Lego Building Challenge finals are here. Qualifiers in the 3-7 years category will compete from 11.30am while qualifiers in the 8-14 years category will compete from 12.30pm. Top Lego prizes will be up for grabs.
MOSEY UP
Bret Mosley (USA), Two Fingers Gentlemen's Barbershop and Bar, Albury, Saturday, January 13, 8.30pm to 11.30pm
Veteran road warrior Bret Mosley is a singular artist who blends Americana, blues and soulful folk into a uniquely potent sound that is introspective, raw and emotional. Mosley's stirring vocals, intricate lap slide guitar work and stomping groove deliver deeply personal and poetic songwriting that explores the complexities of love, longing and the human condition.
STOCK UP
Albury Wodonga Farmers Market, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, January 13, 8am to noon
Back from holidays and the cupboards are bare? Stock up on farm-fresh produce and pantry staples at Albury Wodonga Farmers Market. Order a coffee and farmers' market breakfast and wander through the open-air market. There is plenty of parking.
