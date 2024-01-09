'We just need our leader': Upper Murray premiers on the hunt for coach

Upper Murray League netball premiers Cudgewa are on the hunt for a new coach for the 2024 season.
The Blues are yet to fill the club's A and B grade coaching positions, with premiership coach Kirby Hillier stepping down after leading the sides to success last year.
"We've got the team, we've got the skills, we just need someone to help us get over the line," Cudgewa netball representative Megan Nankervis said.
"We've had the same team for quite a while now and we gel really well.
"We just need our leader, and that's what we're looking for.
"We would love to get a bit of new blood and some fresh ideas happening.
"We're keen to get started."
After recently welcoming the arrival of baby Ollie with her partner and Cudgewa footballer Nick Brockley, Hillier said family commitments have kept her from recommitting to the role.
She believes the foundations have been set for someone new to continue steering the side.
"You have a lot of experience and quality girls out there and then developing players of all ages that really want to learn and improve," Hillier said.
"For an experienced or new coach, it would be a great avenue to either gain that experience or to take your own plan of attack up there.
"The girls absorb new things like sponges and are extremely motivated and eager to learn.
"The community feel is second to none and no question is a silly question, particularly with faces such as Pip Brown, who has been around the club for years."
Coaches have already been locked in for the club's remaining netball grades.
The Blues are hoping to get their preseason under way next month.
Anyone interested in Cudgewa's senior netball coaching positions can contact the club, or Megan Nankervis.
