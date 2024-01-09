The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

'We just need our leader': Upper Murray premiers on the hunt for coach

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
January 9 2024 - 1:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cudgewa's 2023 A-grade netball side celebrates after claiming the Upper Murray grand final against Tumbarumba last season.
Cudgewa's 2023 A-grade netball side celebrates after claiming the Upper Murray grand final against Tumbarumba last season.

Upper Murray League netball premiers Cudgewa are on the hunt for a new coach for the 2024 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.