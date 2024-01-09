The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border woman films rare microburst weather event over Lake Hume

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated January 9 2024 - 11:26am, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Marie Smithson filmed a short burst of isolated rain over the lake. Picture supplied
Amy Marie Smithson filmed a short burst of isolated rain over the lake. Picture supplied

A Border woman has captured a rare weather event over the waters of Lake Hume, attracting interest from tens-of-thousands of people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.