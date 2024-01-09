Border woman films rare microburst weather event over Lake Hume

A Border woman has captured a rare weather event over the waters of Lake Hume, attracting interest from tens-of-thousands of people.
Amy Marie Smithson filmed a short burst of isolated rain over the lake, south east of the Ebden boat ramp at Ludlows Reserve.
She had been getting ready to go fishing with her husband and noticed the rainfall - identified as a microburst by social media users - about 5pm on Monday, January 8.
The rain fell as a small cylinder and quickly cleared.
Ms Smithson filmed a second video at 5.04pm, showing the rainfall was gone and had been replaced by a small rainbow over the water.
"It just happened really quickly," she said.
"I've never seen anything like that before, that's why I jumped out of the car to grab my phone.
"I've had a few people ask me whether the water was coming up or going down from the cloud, from what we could see it was coming down.
"It was really heavy rain in a funnel and the way it moved across the water, it stayed in that cylinder."
The video was posted to the Albury Weather Facebook page.
More than 50,000 people have viewed the video, as of 11am on Tuesday, and more than 1300 users have reacted to the post.
A microburst is defined as a pattern of intense wind that descends from rain clouds and fans out horizontally when it hits the ground.
They are usually compact and last between five and 15 minutes.
"We've lived in Baranduda for about four years, we've seen some heavy rain but nothing like what we'd seen in such a short amount of time," Ms Smithson said.
"It was pretty impressive.
"It only lasted less than four minutes.
"I know there are people out there who chase these sorts of things, we were just in the right place at the right time."
