Demand for industrial land sees value jump by 23.7 per cent in a year

Albury industrial land values increased by nearly a quarter in 12 months, reflecting the growing Border economy, the NSW Valuer General says.
The Murray region land values published this week also revealed a rise of more than 15 per cent in rural land values, pointing to a long-term confidence in this sector.
In total, the region's land value jumped by 11.9 per cent - from $27 billion to $30.5 billion - between July 1, 2022, and July 1, 2023. Murray region comprises Albury, Greater Hume, Federation, Berrigan, Edward River and Murray River local government areas.
The 12-month rise was not as great as in the January 2023 report, which revealed Murray region land values grew by nearly 53 per cent.
The latest land values, which do not include the value of a home or other structure, will be used by Revenue NSW to calculate land tax for the 2024 land tax year.
Property sales are the most important factor valuers consider when determining land values.
Murray region industrial land values jumped by 18.5 per cent overall, led by climbs in Albury (23.7 per cent, from $363 million to $449 million), Berrigan (43.1), Federation (5.4) and Murray River (5.1).
"The strong increase in Albury is driven by demand for industrial properties as the Albury-Wodonga economy continues to expand," the report said.
Valuer General Sally Dale said industrial land values across regional NSW rose by about 22 per cent.
"These increases were experienced across most areas and driven by high demand due to growing population bases, limited supply and the continued strength of the rural sector," she said.
Greater Hume's rural land value surged by 24.5 per cent, from $6.2 billion to $7.7 billion, with Federation (17.9 per cent) and Edward River (12.8) also showing significant growth.
Albury (4.2 per cent) and Berrigan (4.1) recorded slight increases while the rural land values in Murray River remained stable.
"The area has benefited from long-term confidence in the rural sector, with a significant number of purchasers being existing land holders looking to expand their farming operations," the report said.
Ms Dale said rural land values in regional NSW grew by about 10 per cent.
In the residential sector, Murray region land values overall increased by 6.6 per cent, the result of rises in Berrigan (22.6 per cent), Greater Hume (23.1), Murray River (12.3), Albury (3.1, from about $6.2 billion to $6.4 billion), Federation (4.9) and Edward River (9.2).
"The majority of regional NSW saw slight increases in value with continued interest from purchasers, seeking affordable housing options within close proximity to regional centres," Ms Dale said.
Murray region commercial land values overall also climbed slightly by 5 per cent, led by the demand in Albury, which recorded 7.7 per cent growth ($364 million to $392 million), as the region's commercial centre.
However, the smaller markets of Federation and Murray River showed decreases of 3.3 and 2.5 per cent respectively.
More information on land values is available at valuergeneral.nsw.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.