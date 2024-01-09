The Border Mail
Demand for industrial land sees value jump by 23.7 per cent in a year

By Janet Howie
January 10 2024 - 4:30am
According to the NSW Valuer General, industrial land values in Metry Street, North Albury, have increased by 35 per cent in 12 months, from $306,000 to $413,000. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury industrial land values increased by nearly a quarter in 12 months, reflecting the growing Border economy, the NSW Valuer General says.

