Closing time: BP servo suddenly shuts, customers seeking fuel left puzzled

Dozens of motorists in North Albury were left frustrated and bamboozled on Tuesday morning when a BP service station suddenly closed.
The BP on a site which has seen a service station for more than 20 years, previously as a Mobil and before that a Caltex, shut just after 9am on January 9.
Poolside Albury owner Dick Lappin, whose business operates on the same block as the servo, said security guards arrived with a real estate agent.
"We received a phone call from the real estate agent to say that they would be coming in with security guards, evicting the people from the service station and changing all the locks in the system," Mr Lappin said.
"The security guards got here at 9.15 this morning and it's been shut up since then.
"Probably up to 20, 30 people have come in here and we've had to redirect them and tell them, 'sorry, they're shut'.
"The place is still fully stocked, we don't think they were allowed to take anything."
Robert Stevens Commercial Real Estate said it received instructions from the owner to take possession of the property.
"I'm just acting on behalf of the owner, it has been closed for commercial reasons," agency owner Rob Stevens said.
"It's just one of those unfortunate things that happens in the real estate industry quite a bit but it's closed, we don't know for how long and what the outcome will be."
One customer, who was a regular at the servo, said she did not see the closure coming.
"I just came in now to fill up and am very surprised to see it shut down - I had no idea this was going to happen," she said.
The lessee is Elahi Enterprises, described by property monitor The Grid, as a registered entity that has been operating in Australia with a registered address in Victoria.
