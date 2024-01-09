Man charged after break-ins, including two at a North East Mitre 10

A man will face court next month over multiple break-ins and thefts, including two incidents at the Beechworth Mitre 10 last month.
It's alleged two Stihl chainsaws worth $2499 and $1599 were taken from the hardware store on December 14.
A rear entry was allegedly forced open three days later and two hanging garden ornaments taken.
Wodonga detectives arrested, charged and bailed a man with multiple counts of burglary and theft.
Further alleged offending relates to break-ins at businesses in Wangaratta.
The man will face the Wodonga Magistrates Court on February 20.
