Man charged after break-ins, including two at a North East Mitre 10

By Blair Thomson
Updated January 9 2024 - 1:26pm, first published 1:19pm
Beechworth Mitre 10 staff released images of a man following the December burglaries. File photo
A man will face court next month over multiple break-ins and thefts, including two incidents at the Beechworth Mitre 10 last month.

