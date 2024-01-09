Albury Supercars product David Reynolds ready for new chapter in 2024

Albury Supercar driver David Reynolds has signed with Team 18 for the upcoming 2024 Supercars Championship season.
The 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner will race in the team's Tradie Beer Chevrolet Camaro, in what is set to be his 15th full-time Supercar season.
Reynolds departs Penrite Racing after three years.
"I'm really looking forward to having a new chapter," Reynolds said.
"It's going to be something a little bit different for me, but I'm really looking forward to getting to know everyone, understanding how they work, seeing what knowledge I can bring and seeing how far we can get up the grid and win some races.
"I'm really excited to partner up with Tradie Beer as my major partner with Team 18 and jump in a Camaro and hopefully win some races in 2024.
"I like drinking beer, I like having fun, and they sort of go hand in hand, so it's going to be an exciting year."
Reynolds will now be reunited with fellow Bathurst winner Mark Winterborttom, with the pair last racing as teammates back in 2015.
"I'm really looking forward to partnering with Frosty (Winterbottom) again, we haven't had that in a long time, but we stayed friends over that time," Reynolds said.
"It's going to be fun and we're really looking forward to it."
Reynolds will receive his first laps in the No.20 Tradie Camaro next month when the team features at Supercars preseason test at Winton Motor Raceway.
The Supercars Championship season will commence with the Bathurst 500 at Mount Panorama from February 23-25.
