Resident suffers burns as rural North East home gutted by fire

A man has been injured in a fire that caused significant damage to a home near Yarrawonga.
About a dozen fire trucks attended a property on Yarrawonga Telford Road at Telford about 7.15pm on Monday.
The resident was alerted to the blaze by a smoke alarm during the January 8 incident.
The fire appeared to have started in the kitchen at the rural property before spreading to other areas, including a lounge room.
Parts of the home collapsed and the premises was impacted by smoke and water.
The house was left uninhabitable and the resident stayed with a friend after the blaze.
The fire is not being treated as suspicious.
CFA Commander Peter Bell said the resident suffered burns, but didn't require hospitalisation.
"There was one occupant in there at the time of the fire," he said.
"He evacuated himself and dialled 000.
"He had been alerted by a smoke alarm.
"Working smoke alarms do save lives."
Firefighters had the incident under control and declared the scene safe at 8.26pm.
Crews continued to work on hot spots at the burnt home on Tuesday.
A fire investigator attended the property to determine the cause.
Commander Bell said the incident showed the importance of smoke alarms.
Firefighters from Wangaratta, Yarrawonga, Yarroweyah, Cobram East and Boosey, Wilby, Burramine, St James, Katamatite and Tungamah attended.
Commander Bell said while some rooms were not burnt, they were filled with smoke.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.