'Bans work': Just one nuisance drinker barred from pubs over festive period

Just one drunken, troublesome drinker was added to the list of 15 banned patrons on the Albury Liquor Accord over the festive season.
The accord's chairman Stephen Jones said there were fewer "booze rage" incidents over December compared with previous years.
He said the result showed the accord, which has more than 100 participating venues, was working as a deterrent to prevent anti-social behaviour.
Under the initiative, patrons can be banned for up to five years from entering licensed premises, including bottle shops and restaurants.
Across the Murray River, Wodonga police said their fledgling Liquor Accord was likely a factor in the low number of alcohol-fuelled violent incidents at venues, with fewer arrests over the last festive period.
Wodonga Inspector Paul Henry said there were far fewer alcohol related arrests last December than in 2022. He said figures of arrests for disorderly behaviour, however, were reduced after the decriminalisation of public drunkenness in Victoria in November.
Mr Jones said it was unfortunate that Albury and Wodonga could not achieve a joint accord, but that different state laws regarding sharing information across the border about banned patrons was a hurdle.
"I think the Barred from One, Barred from All initiative in Albury has been a good deterrent for people behaving badly at venues," restaurateur Mr Jones said.
"The publicans are telling me it's a good deterrent, they've seen a marked improvement in behaviour among young people.
"You don't want to be barred from all the pubs and clubs, it'd completely ruin your social life, especially if you're a young person who loves to go out and see live bands.
"In October last year we had the Pause Play program for 450 year 11 kids and reiterated to kids that the last thing they want to do is be locked out of pubs for a couple of years."
Inspector Henry said while the Wodonga Liquor Accord wasn't in full swing - Liquor Licences Victoria hasn't yet finalised the terms of reference process - concerns among people of being listed as banned had a deterrent effect.
"There are no banned people to date," he said. "It was a quiet festive period, I'm particularly surprised at the low levels of public disorder associated with alcohol," Inspector Henry said.
"I think overall we've got very responsible licensees, we do have the hot issue from time to time, of course, but for the most part, we've got very community-minded licensees.
"The Liquor Accord is obviously well established in Albury, we're trying to get back up to that same level in Wodonga.
"Police, council and venue operators work together particularly when planning large events such as the Wodonga Cup, Junction Place festivals and New Year's Eve."
