Man will make himself homeless in preparation for a possible prison term

January 10 2024 - 4:00am
A man has failed to secure time to prepare for a possible stint behind bars. File photo
A man accused of persistently breaching an intervention order, including by sending "horrendous text messages", will prepare for a jail term.

