Man will make himself homeless in preparation for a possible prison term

A man accused of persistently breaching an intervention order, including by sending "horrendous text messages", will prepare for a jail term.
The accused man sought an indication in Wodonga court on Tuesday, January 9, of whether prison was on the table.
His lawyer said he wanted to take the unorthodox step of having a few weeks to prepare for jail if it was indicated he was heading there.
Magistrate Peter Dunn declined to hear details of the offending and to say if he would impose a jail term given police and his legal representative, Marcel White, believed a cell was a real possibility.
Mr White said his client wanted to take steps to "pack up his stuff and sort out his affairs" in the event he was locked up.
"He's worried that all of his stuff will effectively be repossessed," he said.
"He understands that jail's on the table but says it would be really, really difficult for him."
The accused man dropped his head and said he would have to make himself homeless before being sentenced.
The case will return to court on February 6.
