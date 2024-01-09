Power coach under no illusion Tigers and Brookers remain flag favourites

CDHBU coach Kyle Docherty expects Osborne and Holbrook to remain the two biggest flag threats this season.
The merged identity has easily been the most active club in the recruiting stakes over the off-season and you can almost smell the expectation wafting out of the Power's camp.
The arrival of Darcy Melksham, George Sandral, Jordan Lavis, Jack Andison, Jimmy Hanrahan, Nathan Morris and Russell Anderson has injected some much needed depth and class.
However, Docherty expects the Tigers and the Brookers to remain the testing material this season.
"Obviously Joel Mackie switching clubs was a big story but the way Osborne has built their club and after winning the flag last year... they are still the flag favourite in my eyes," Docherty said.
"Yes, they have had their fair share of departures but they have added some quality as well and boast a lot of depth with the reserves winning the flag and their thirds strong as well.
"Similar to Holbrook... I don't think too many people expect them to slip back into the pack anytime soon.
"I expect Jindera to be the big improvers.
"They have got Mackie on board as coach and have recruited quite well.
"I also rate Howlong highly.
"When we played them both times last year, they were the side I thought wow... this side is a genuine flag contender.
"But they have got bundled out the first week of the finals two years in a row now and will be pretty hungry to get some success.
"I haven't heard much noise coming out of their camp over the off-season but I don't think they have lost any players which is half the battle."
To highlight Osborne and Holbrook's recent dominance over the remainder of the competition, the Tigers haven't lost a game against any other side than Holbrook for two years.
The Brookers' loss against RWW Giants in round nine last year was their only loss against a side apart from Osborne during the same period.
However, the departure of almost half of the reigning premiers side over the off-season has provided rivals with a ray of hope of closing the gap on the perennial powerhouse.
The departure of coach Joel Mackie alongside Sam Livingstone (retired), Hayden Armstrong (Ainslie), Dan O'Connell, Marty Bahr (overseas) and Jamie Parr (retired) has seen the Tigers lose a wealth of experience.
Matt McGrory, Bailey McAlister (Thurgoona) and Harrison Miller (Jindera) are also confirmed departures, leaving plenty of holes for new coach Myles Aalbers to fill.
Developing tall Ryan Collins (Collingullie-Glenfield Park) and Ollie McAlister (Thurgoona) are also on the move after playing plenty of senior football under Mackie.
The Tigers have welcomed back Izaac McDonnell and Jed Griffin after the pair relocated to North Queensland after the 2022 grand final defeat.
They have also signed Max Hillier (Coolamon) and Kai Hillier (Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong) alongside Aalbers.
The Brookers have kept departures to a minimum with the loss of star recruit Raven Jolliffe (travelling), Michael Oates (RWW Giants) and Michael Rampal (retired).
So far they have welcomed Dederang-Mt Beauty duo Josh Kable and Cody Hewat.
The Power have been dealt a challenging early season draw and face Brock-Burrum, Osborne, Holbrook, Jindera and Howlong in the first five rounds.
It's a challenge Docherty is embracing.
"It's an old saying but to be the best, you have to beat the best," Docherty said.
"So after the first five rounds we will have a fair indication of how we measure up against some of the best sides in the competition.
"It will give us a gauge of if and where we need to improve.
"It's going to be important that we don't lack any confidence in those early rounds and have the confidence we can match those good sides.
"Because last year we didn't and it's no secret that we didn't beat any of the other top-six sides."
