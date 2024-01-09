Former Bushranger motivated to make the most of opportunity with Adelaide

Toby Murray is hoping the influence of his two brothers Sam and Nick can lead to him playing at the elite level in the not too distant future.
In what would be a remarkable achievement by the Murray family, Toby joined Adelaide in the SANFL over the off-season as he strives to emulate his brothers and play AFL.
Sam played 13-matches for Collingwood and will coach Wangaratta Rovers for a second year this season.
Nick has played 46 matches for the Crows since making his AFL debut in round two in 2021.
However, Nick's AFL career is temporarily on hold after he ruptured his ACL in July and is expected to miss a large chunk of 2024 as he recovers.
Toby said he was excited by the prospect of playing for Adelaide this season and being reunited with his Nick for the first time since their junior football days.
"I'm super excited to be at the same footy club as my brother again, there's honestly nothing better than being able to play with a sibling," Murray told the Adelaide Football Club website.
"Having someone to learn off and go under their wing at training from day one, it will be super valuable for me, especially through the pre-season.
"With the living side of things, having Nick here has made the move to Adelaide so easy, he'll without a doubt be pushing me to get the best out of myself.
"I'm just hoping we can get a couple of games together next year as he comes back from the ACL."
The former Murray Bushranger thrived in his first season of senior football where he was ranked in the top 10 for marks, hitouts and contested marks.
Toby started the season with Essendon in the VFL before switching to the Rovers full-time.
The previous year he played one VFL match for Collingwood as well as playing Bushrangers and for the Rovers.
Nick was overlooked at the AFL draft for two seasons in a row before being signed to a rookie contract with Adelaide in early 2021 and making his AFL debut less than three weeks later.
Toby said he took a lot of inspiration from his brother's story.
"I definitely take inspiration from Nick's journey to the AFL, the story has gone around a bit, but the work he was doing on the farm back home before he got drafted, it was great to see that first hand," Murray said.
"He took a bit of a different route to get to the top level, and it's something I definitely look at and want to mirror.
"Being here (at the Crows) now and being around him, it's certainly going to push me to want to improve as a player every single day."
At 200cm, Toby has got the bragging rights in the Murray family as being the biggest sibling.
And after proving he was more than up to the challenge of playing O&M has set his sights on raising the bar again and testing himself at state level in the SANFL.
"I'm super pumped to take on the challenge of playing SANFL footy, it's regarded as probably the best competition outside the AFL, so I can't wait to test myself at the level," Murray said.
"Being a pretty mobile ruck/forward, I'm hoping my skills can translate well to the competition, and I can have a big impact on the team.
"Hopefully I can put on a bit of size and take my game to another level."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.