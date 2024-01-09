Family ties lead to Dayne Beams signing with district league club

Former AFL star Dayne Beams has signed with Mulwala.
After playing in Collingwood's 2010 flag, being named All-Australian in 2012 and winning the Copeland trophy the same season, Beams is one of the biggest signings in the history of the competition.
The Lions were able to land the prized signature after Beams' father, Philip, previously played for the club where he is regarded as one of its finest ever players.
Well-known for his nickname 'Teapot', Philip won a staggering seven best and fairests for the Lions as well as the league's O'Dwyer medal.
He was also a premiership player in Mulwala's 1990 team under Peter Seymour.
Sadly, Philip passed away in February 2018 after a prolonged battle with cancer.
The Border Mail believes Mulwala trumped Corowa-Rutherglen for Beams' signature after he also met with Roos officials recently.
Beams' arrival at Lonsdale Oval is a timely boost to Mulwala's hopes of capturing a hat-trick of flags for the first time in the club's history after winning the past two premierships.
He played 10-matches for Pearcedale in the Mornington Peninsula Football-Netball League last season.
The 33-year-old played 177 matches at the elite level with Colllingwood and Brisbane Lions.
He was captain of the Lions for two seasons in 2017-18.
