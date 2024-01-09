Border home 'well alight' when crews arrive to tackle evening blaze

A West Wodonga house has been damaged by a fire thought to have started in the air-conditioning.
Two Wodonga West CFA units and Fire Rescue Victoria responded to the Niblick Street blaze about 6.33pm on Tuesday, January 9, a CFA spokesperson said.
"When crews arrived, the home was well alight," the spokesperson said.
"The incident was under control at 7.04pm and deemed safe at 7.20pm.
"Victoria Police, Ambulance Victoria and the relevant power companies were also on scene."
The spokesperson described the incident as "an air-conditioning fire".
The Niblick Street home remained taped off on Wednesday morning, January 10, with the smell of smoke still lingering in the street.
Visible damage could be seen in the roof and ceiling cavity while a front window had been broken.
