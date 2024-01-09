The Border Mail
Border home 'well alight' when crews arrive to tackle evening blaze

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated January 10 2024 - 9:15am, first published 9:08am
The Niblick Street house was taped off on Wednesday morning. Picture by Janet Howie
The Niblick Street house was taped off on Wednesday morning. Picture by Janet Howie

A West Wodonga house has been damaged by a fire thought to have started in the air-conditioning.

