Netball president pleased to see opportunity for boys to represent North East

Netball Wodonga president Rhonda Lockhart is advocating for more opportunities for boys to play netball.
Wodonga is one of several associations currently calling for male 17-under netballers who are interested in representing the North East at the 2024 State Titles, following a recent twilight mixed competition at Kelly Park.
It's the first time a male division has been introduced at the state championships, which will be held in Bendigo in March.
To be eligible to represent the region, male netballers must have played a minimum of six matches in an association or league in the last 12 months.
"It would be great having a boys team representing the North East at the state championships," Lockhart said.
As it stands, boys are only able to play alongside girls until they are 13.
Lockhart would like to see more gender inclusivity across the game, starting with local competitions.
"We're really good at advocating for girls playing boys sports, but we don't always do it the other way around very well," she said.
"We have girls playing footy and a whole local comp, as well as at a national level, but nothing has changed with netball for boys at a local level.
"We like the saying, don't change to fit the rules, change the rules, and that's what we're trying to promote, that our comp this year on a Saturday will be mixed.
"If you're a boy and you want to play netball, you can come and play."
Lockhart's son, Darcy, represented Wodonga last season, with the association now having three male representative players this year.
While female player numbers tend to drop off into teenage years, Lockhart would like to see as many players taking to Kelly Park's netball courts as possible.
"We find it does drop off when they start to get to local footy or they get part-time jobs," Lockhart said.
"You're competing for their limited time when they've got school.
"That's something that we're big on, you don't have to be aiming to compete for Australia, it's about playing well, but also teaching and telling them why the umpires are pulling them up for something."
Expressions of interest for North East 17-under male netballers are still currently open, with trial dates to be confirmed this month, if numbers permit.
Eligable associations and leagues include: Albury NA, Albury Indoor NA, Corowa DNA, Beechworth Night NA, Ovens and Murray FNL, Ovens and King FNL, Myrtleford NA, Tallangatta DNA, Upper Murray FNL, Wangaratta NA, Netball Wodonga, Wodonga and District Indoor NA and Yarrawonga DNA.
