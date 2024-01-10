The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Netball president pleased to see opportunity for boys to represent North East

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated January 10 2024 - 1:12pm, first published 1:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Netball Wodonga president Rhonda Lockhart hopes to see more local netball opportunities for boys. Picture by James Wiltshire
Netball Wodonga president Rhonda Lockhart hopes to see more local netball opportunities for boys. Picture by James Wiltshire

Netball Wodonga president Rhonda Lockhart is advocating for more opportunities for boys to play netball.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.