Pair in custody after separate police seizures of illegal firearms

Two men are in custody after police seized several illegal firearms during searches in Wodonga and Wangaratta.
Wodonga Crime Investigation Unit detectives searched a Wodonga property on January 4 after NSW Police shared information.
Officers located and seized a homemade double barrel 12 gauge slam gun and multiple stolen vehicles.
"A 27-year-old Wodonga man was arrested and charged with manufacturing firearms," police said on Wednesday, January 10.
"He was remanded to appear at Shepparton Magistrates Court on January 12."
In a separate incident, officers followed a vehicle allegedly involved in a traffic incident. The driver allegedly sped off when police attempted to intercept the car.
"Following the incident, police executed a search warrant at a Wangaratta property where they located and seized a sawn-off .22 shotgun," police said.
"A 19-year-old Wangaratta man was arrested and charged with possess traffickable quantity of firearms, discharge firearm and other drug related offences.
"He was remanded to appear at Wodonga Magistrates Court at a later date."
Both investigations are ongoing.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Mathew Prestage, the Eastern Region Division Four crime manager, said Victoria Police would continue to work with interstate police to share information and tackle crime together.
"We want to send a clear message to anyone illegally carrying firearms: we won't just make one arrest and stop," he said.
"If you're involved in this activity, expect us to come knocking."
Anyone with information about illicit firearms can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report to crimestoppersvic.com.au
