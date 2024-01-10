It's an imaginary world filled with play, relaxation and togetherness

IT'S described as a Mr Bean adventure for children.
Holiday Island will open the HotHouse Theatre season for 2024 in Wodonga next week.
The brainchild of creative duo Ali Gordon and Alicia Gonzalez, Holiday Island delivers an enchanting and musical celebration that invites audiences into a world of pure silliness and joy over five shows from January 17 to 19.
The play follows the journey of a clown yearning for a summer getaway, deciding to craft her own paradise right at HotHouse Theatre.
Armed with nine colourful suitcases, she assembles an imaginary world filled with play, relaxation and togetherness.
Trained at Lecoq in Paris, France, Gonzalez is a dedicated actor, director and coach specialising in clowning, movement and the creation of theatre and film.
Gordon explores Radical Optimism through the lens of clowning and physical theatre.
HotHouse Theatre artistic director Karla Conway said Holiday Island was a testament to the power of imagination and the joy of shared experiences.
"Ali Gordon and Alicia Gonzalez have crafted a whimsical journey that invites both children and adults to escape into a world of laughter and play, reminding us of all the magic that unfolds when we allow ourselves to live fully in the moment," she said.
Audiences will be transported to a place built from fragments of memory, cleverly concealed within the pile of suitcases, with one suitcase used as a blue screen to transport young audience members to different locations.
The blue screen technology allows the subjects to be integrated into a different background in real-time, creating the illusion of being in a new environment.
Enthusiastic patrons may even find themselves invited on stage, creating an interactive and engaging experience.
Conway welcomed the innovative and immersive theatre journey.
"At HotHouse Theatre we believe in creating theatrical experiences that resonate with audiences of all ages," Ms Conway said.
"Holiday Island is not just a play; it's a celebration of the boundless creativity within us, brought to life by a talented team."
Capturing the essence of a silent film accompanied by a nostalgic soundtrack, Holiday Island offers a heartwarming and perfectly silly beach adventure all within the confines of the theatre.
According to performing artist David Wells: "Stylistically this is a beautifully designed visual and engaging work that transcends the need for language."
The family-friendly show runs for 45 minutes with no interval.
It will be performed on Wednesday, January 17, at 6.30pm; Thursday, January 18, at 10am and noon; and Friday, January 19, at 10am and noon.
For tickets visit hothousetheatre.com.au.
