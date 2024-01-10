The Border Mail
Size of new primary school confirmed as part of $280 million investment

Updated January 10 2024 - 3:46pm, first published 3:30pm
A new primary school is due to be built on Jennings Boulevard, Leneva, to open for the 2026 school year. Picture by James Wiltshire
Leneva's new primary school will have up to 525 students when it opens in time for term one of 2026.

