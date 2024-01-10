Size of new primary school confirmed as part of $280 million investment

Leneva's new primary school will have up to 525 students when it opens in time for term one of 2026.
The Victorian government announced on Wednesday, January 10, the start of construction at five schools, with the others being in Truganina, Weir Views (south of Melton), Wallan and Charlemont (south of Geelong).
"Leneva (Frederic Street Road) Primary School (interim name) in Wodonga East will accommodate 525 students, including 50 places for students with disability, and will welcome students from Bandiana Primary School who have the option to relocate if they choose," the government said.
Plans for a Leneva school were first flagged in the 2018 state budget, with the 2026 opening date forecast in October 2022.
The government said building the five Victorian primary schools represented a $280 million investment that would support more than 2800 students.
Tenders to build the new schools will open early this year and construction is expected to begin from the middle of 2024.
Acting Premier and Minister for Education Ben Carroll said: "We're proud to be giving students and their hard-working families in growing communities across our state the world-class schools they deserve, close to home."
