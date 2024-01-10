The right club selection: When vote could happen and what it means for towns

Howlong Golf Resort and Club Corowa members could vote on an amalgamation by the end of February.
Howlong president Mark Sarau said the club's board had taken on feedback from about 200 members at an information session last month and hoped to present a revised memorandum of understanding to Club Corowa "by mid-to-late January".
With 21 days' notice required to be given to members once a date is set, that could lead to a vote before the start of autumn.
Mr Sarau said a "de-amalgamation" clause had been one of the major sticking points for Howlong members at the December meeting but he was confident the clubs could settle on an MOU for the proposal, which he described as a "fantastic opportunity".
"The members have spoken and we've listened and made changes to the MOU to take back to Corowa," Mr Sarau said.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for our club to go from surviving to thriving."
Mr Sarau said an amalgamation would allow important work to be carried out at the golf resort, which employs more than 70 people, and hasn't had a major upgrade since its alfresco area opened in 2007.
Refurbishing the club house was one of the major priorities in the resort's strategic plan, something Mr Sarau could be achieved quicker with the support of Club Corowa.
"In any amalgamation, there's a parent and a child, and the fact of the matter is that in this partnership, we're a multi-million dollar business but Club Corowa is much bigger than that," he said.
"We're not broke, we've got a very healthy bank balance, but we want to do better than to be just going along nicely.
"This gives us the opportunity to get more things done and to get them done quicker.
"If the club grows as a result of an amalgamation, that could lead to more employment in our town, which is only a good thing, too."
The proposal comes after Club Corowa sought expressions of interest from across the Federation Council area.
Club Corowa chief executive Peter Norris, who previously worked at the Howlong Golf Resort, told The Border Mail in August last year that the move was driven by a changing outlook for the industry.
"We think the next five to 10 years are going to be pretty tough for licensed clubs, growth is stagnant and expenses are up," Mr Norris said at the time.
It is likely the clubs would vote on separate days but in the same week, with more than 50 per cent approval needed at both sites for the amalgamation to get the green light.
If an amalgamation is approved it will then need to be ratified by Liquor and Gaming NSW.
Meanwhile, "the T20 of golf" returns to Howlong on Sunday, January 14.
The resort will host the Blitz Riverina tournament from 3pm to 6.30pm.
Featuring multiple short rounds, revised holes, a "central village" and "stadium hole", Mr Sarau said it promised to be a fun atmosphere, combining sport, food and music.
