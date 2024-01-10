It's going to be a 'flexodus'! No it's not, say Border business identities

A predicted "mass exodus" of workers if they are forced to return to their offices after getting used to flexible working hours was unlikely to happen in Albury-Wodonga, Border business identities say.
An RMIT University study said increased calls for employees to return to their workplaces would spark the start of a "flexodus".
RMIT Business Administration professor Melissa Wheeler said her research showed most people would be unwilling to give up their flexible working arrangement and would "leave in droves".
However, Tim Farrah, the Albury-based regional manager of the Australian Industry Group, and Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin said such a movement was unlikely on both sides of the Murray.
Mr Farrah said he believed since COVID changed the way we work, both employers and employees had found a way to make work flexibility a success.
"I don't see that as a threat in regional areas, because it's still only a 10-minute drive to work," he said. "The commute times are so much shorter than what they are in metropolitan areas.
"And that's, that's one of the wonderful things, you know, that's one of our best kept secrets , why it's so wonderful out here, the low commute times, not three hours out of your day.
"I could imagine that for corporate business in metropolitan areas, getting people back to work, will be a bit of a challenge.
"But having said that, I think employees are really grateful for the flexibility that they've been offered since COVID.
"Some employers are asking people to come back to the office three days a week and some two days a week but I haven't heard of any push-back around that."
Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin said he couldn't see a "flexodus" happening in Wodonga because most employers and employees were happy with their "new" arrangements since COVID.
"I don't see this as relevant to Wodonga, certainly in private enterprises I don't see it as any concern at all," Mr Jenkin said.
"I think it could be the case that it's more about public servants being the ones who are fighting going back to the office than those in private enterprise.
"But the Victorian Government seems to be not forcing people to go back into the office.
"Not so much here, but in the CBD of Melbourne it might be a real concern because I know employer groups based around Melbourne are trying to get the Victorian government to force their workers back to take the lead so that others might follow but also to boost the CBD economy.
"But in Wodonga, I know a lot of employers are quite accommodating of people being flexible with where they work from."
Mr Jenkin said the only hiccup for flexible working arrangements for regional areas lay in flawed technology.
"You've got to have good internet coverage, so the NBN needs to be great where you are, or that can cause problems if you're working from out of town," he said.
"The other thing favouring flexible working arrangements for employers is that, if they don't need as many people in the office, they don't need as much space - something that is at a premium in Wodonga at the moment."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.