The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

It's going to be a 'flexodus'! No it's not, say Border business identities

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated January 11 2024 - 10:57am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury-based regional manager of the Australian Industry Group Tim Farrah can't see a "flexodus" on the horizon. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury-based regional manager of the Australian Industry Group Tim Farrah can't see a "flexodus" on the horizon. Picture by James Wiltshire

A predicted "mass exodus" of workers if they are forced to return to their offices after getting used to flexible working hours was unlikely to happen in Albury-Wodonga, Border business identities say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.