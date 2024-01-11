Grease is the time, the place, the motion, Grease is the way we are feeling

SUMMER loving happened so fast.
In fact, it was almost spontaneous.
From the moment Danny Zuko (Joseph Spanti) and Sandy Dumbrowski (Annelise Hall) first step into the moonlit centre stage at Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne, the full house is smitten.
At a time when the world weighs heavily with conflict and uncertainty, Grease The Musical is a portal to predictability via a nostalgic medley of mega hits.
The two-hour-long, feel-good experience is escapism for multi-generations.
It's got groove, it's got meaning, so-to-speak!
Musical highlights are a pumping version of Greased Lightnin', a tender rendition of Hopelessly Devoted To You and a heartfelt delivery of There Are Worse Things I Could Do.
A cheeky version of Mooning will leave a spanking impression.
Under the neon hue of slick set changes, the audience is transported back to Rydell High in the school year of 1958-1959, when cigarettes were cool, beauty regimes were mandatory and popular guys wore black leather jackets and only very rarely their hearts on their sleeves.
The bleachers seamlessly become a school gymnasium, a teenage girl's bedroom, a drive-in movie theatre, a garage and a retro diner before the audience's eyes.
A rotating stage platform parades designer James Browne's stunning 1950s costumes to masterful effect. It's a Paris runway show within a musical!
Directed by Luke Joslin, the first production of Grease in Melbourne in a little more than a decade presents a talented young cast alongside beloved industry veterans including Marcia Hines, Patti Newton and Jay Laga'aia.
Melbourne entertainment royalty, Patti Newton is on song as a straight-laced Rydell High School teacher Miss Lynch while Jay Laga'aia, whom some of us will forever and always associate with an iconic children's television show, is too cool for school as DJ Vince Fontaine.
Hines, herself, has mesmerising stage presence as the fairy godmother-like Teen Angel, nailing her big entrance for Beauty School Dropout. When she says: Girlfriend!, we all want to listen carefully and take her advice.
Leading couple Spanti (Dive Club, Friends! The Musical Parody and Cruel Intentions: The 1990s Musical) and Hall (Mamma Mia and The Marvellous Elephant Man) manage to put their own spin on the popular coming-of-age characters.
You're The One That I Want will only come together better with time and experience.
Mackenzie Dunn (Rizzo) and Keanu Gonzalez (Kenickie) bring grit and depth to their musical numbers.
Brianna Bishop (Cinderella in homegrown Melbourne show Midnight: The Cinderella Musical) as Marty joins The Pink Ladies for a magic version of Freddy My Love.
Grease The Musical originated in a small theatre in Chicago in 1971 before the first Broadway show opened on Valentine's Day the next year.
But it was the 1978 musical film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John that galvanised its place in popular culture.
Almost 50 years later, Grease is still the one everyone wants.
Grease The Musical opened to a standing ovation in Melbourne this week, after which hundreds of people sang loud and unperturbed as they filed out of the theatre and away from the escapism.
Much more than a musical, Grease is joy personified.
Grease The Musical is playing at Her Majesty's Theatre for a strictly limited season.
Tickets are now on sale for shows running Wednesday to Sunday until Sunday, March 10.
